Iloilo International Airport is now ISO-certified

(3rd from right) CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo with (3rd and 4th from left) Area Manager Engr. Eusebio F. Monserate Jr. and Airport Manager Manuela Luisa Palma who accepted the ISO award. (JERRY S. TAN)

(3rd from right) CAAP Director General Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo with (3rd and 4th from left) Area Manager Engr. Eusebio F. Monserate Jr. and Airport Manager Manuela Luisa Palma who accepted the ISO award. (JERRY S. TAN)

166 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Iloilo International Airport had been awarded with the Environmental Management System (EMS) (ISO 14001) Certification on September 14, 2023 for its efforts in environmental management.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), together with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Iloilo, European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and certification agency Bureau Veritas, officially gave the award during a simple ceremony held at the airport’s departure area which was attended by CAAP Officials and representatives from the Iloilo LGU, EASA and Bureau Veritas.

According to CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio, ISO 14001 sets out the criteria for an Environmental Management System (EMS) and maps out a framework that a company or organization may adopt, following the “Plan, Do, Check, and Act” in complying with the environmental regulations both in national and local levels.

Aside from these, it helps organizations improve their environmental performance through more efficient use of resources and reduction of waste, gaining a competitive advantage and the trust of stakeholders.

The certification, which was initially achieved by Iloilo International Airport on May 31, 2023, is a distinction granted to organizations who have assured that its environmental impact is being measured and improved, he said.

Apolonio recounted that the airport’s journey towards the certification began on July 7, 2020, with an Environmental Management Team (EMT) being created to focus on this goal.

To prepare for the assessment on ISO 14001 compliance, several EMS campaigns were conducted, focusing on raising awareness and disseminating information among the airport’s partner agencies, stakeholders, as well as employees. These efforts aimed to ensure that the Iloilo International Airport community has a comprehensive understanding of EMS.

To reach the “recommended” status for certification, the airport went through two stages of audits on January 6, 2023, and February 2 to 3, 2023, respectively.

With the determined efforts of CAAP-Iloilo International Airport and the support of the CAAP management to ensure the maintenance of established standards and comply with the mandates of ISO 14001, it finally achieved the certification that is set to expire on 31 May 2026.

“Being eco-friendly in its operations has always been an aspiration of the global aviation community. This achievement is a testament to CAAP’s commitment in creating a greener environment and a greener future not just for the benefit of its stakeholders but for the whole airport community as well,” said Director General Captain Manuel Antonio L. Tamayo.

“With great pride, I shall share this exceptional achievement at the coming Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in Bangladesh this October,” Tamayo added.

The Philippines, meanwhile, will be hosting the DGCA next year with the theme, “Shaping the future of air transport: inclusive, resilient, and sustainable.”

“CAAP, as the agency managing and operating Iloilo International Airport, received the ISO certification accomplishment today with great delight and is confident that this will set a model for other CAAP-operated airports to continue striving for EMS certification and provide the Filipino people with a world-class and environmentally sustainable air transport sector,” he said.

During the awarding, DG Tamayo refused to solely accept the award and instead allowed the representatives of Iloilo International Airport to receive the award for their remarkable efforts.