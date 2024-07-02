Iloilo residents express doubts on the city’s proposed WTE incinerator

EcoWaste Coalition, along with different local organizations and youth groups in a forum last June 28, discussed the possible environmental and health effects of a proposed waste-to-energy facility in Iloilo City.

ILOILO CITY. EcoWaste Coalition, along with different local organizations and youth groups discussed the possible environmental and health effects to the city and its residents once the proposed Iloilo City waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator facility will be operational in a forum held at LS Café, Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

Key experts such as Dr. Jorge Emmanuel of Silliman University and Dr. Michelle Reyes of Healthcare Without Harm presented science-based evidence and actual cases of impacts of existing incinerator projects around the world. The Iloilo City LGU led by Mayor Jerry Trenas initially confirmed their participation but failed to attend the forum.

“We have the best law in the world, the RA 9003. If that law is implemented and enforced completely, it would mean that 55% of the city’s organic waste will be composted, effectively returning waste to nature, while the rest are recyclables. Only around 20% of the waste would go to the sanitary landfill. With this, we shouldn’t be promoting waste-to-energy at all,” said Dr. Jorge Emmanuel.

Dubbed as “Waste-to-Energy Incineration: Boon or Bane?”, the forum aimed to raise awareness and impart knowledge to locals of Iloilo City about WTE, one of the false solutions to plastic pollution introduced to the country.

“Listening to experts discuss waste incineration makes me anxious about its intergenerational impacts. This is not a one-time issue; it’s ongoing, and we are worsening it. Are we going to let it harm future generations?” said Kyla Balibagoso of the local youth group Green Eco-Warriors.

Emphasizing the need for inclusivity in the campaign, Anthony Lopez of Youth Voice Count noted that the LGBTQIA+ community should be recognized as active partners in addressing issues related to the environment.

“Our collective voices, together with those in the community, can mean the difference between a long and healthy life and a future of unprecedented health hazards,” Lopez emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Earth Justice Center (PEJC)’s Atty. John Menguito shared legal insights on “Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation” (SLAPP). He emphasized that there are legal remedies available under SLAPP to empower the community in effectively voicing their concerns and defending their rights regarding environmental issues.

Lastly, Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA-AP)’s Brex Arevalo presented “Waste-to-Energy & Its Economic Distress”, emphasizing that WtE is the most expensive technology for dealing with waste, with high capital and operational expenses despite being a poor energy source that is more carbon-intensive than coal power plants.

The forum was organized by EcoWaste Coalition with Youth Voices Count, Greenpeace Iloilo Volunteers, Green Eco Warriors and GAIA.