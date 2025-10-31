‘I’m Bringing That Win’ – Gerard Burns Aims To Make History For Ireland Against Dagestan At BRAVE 100

499 SHARES Share Tweet

Irish standout Gerard “The Animal” Burns is fired up to carve his name in mixed martial arts history in the co-main event of BRAVE 100 on Friday, November 7.

There, the 29-year-old is penciled to collide with Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship, a highly anticipated five-round encounter that will emanate live from Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain.

This isn’t just another fight for Burns — it’s personal. The Dublin native carries the weight of an entire nation eager to see Ireland finally triumph in its long-standing MMA rivalry with Dagestan.

From the infamous clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor in 2018 to the two recent battles pitting Paul Hughes against Usman Nurmagomedov, the Irish have come up short in their bids to topple Dagestan’s elite.

At BRAVE 100 next week, Burns is determined to end that drought.

“No Irishman has beaten a Dagestani fighter in a World Title fight, and that’s been eating at me,” he declared. “That ends with me. I’m bringing that win home for Ireland, no question about it.”

For two years, one name has been etched in Burns’ mind — Mokaev.

The undefeated Dagestani-born sensation, who was raised in England, has long been seen as an unstoppable force in the flyweight division.

However, “The Animal” has been plotting his path to this moment, even making his intentions clear mid-fight during his dominant victory over Santhiago “Galo Doido” Paiva at BRAVE CF 89 last year — calling out Mokaev while maintaining back control.

“I’ve wanted Mokaev for the longest time,” Burns said. “He’s the guy everyone says can’t be beaten, and I want to prove that wrong. This fight isn’t just another matchup; it’s the one I’ve been preparing for my whole career.”

BRAVE CF President Mohammed Shahid believes that if Burns can prevail over an unbeaten phenom like Mokaev, it would send shockwaves through the global MMA scene and redefine Irish representation in the sport.

“No Irishman has overcome and beaten a Dagestani fighter in a World Title fight at this caliber,” Shahid said in a recent podcast.

“If Gerard Burns comes to the Kingdom of Bahrain and gets that win in front of his friends and loved ones, I think Gerard Burns is going to be the new face of Irish mixed martial arts.”

