Immediate Action Needed to Address Aklan Oil Spill Crisis

249 SHARES Share Tweet

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines expresses deep concern over the recent oil spill in New Washington, Aklan, which has caused severe environmental damage and disrupted the livelihoods of local communities. This incident, originating from a vessel undergoing maintenance at the Metallica Shipyard, underscores the ongoing risks posed by the transport and use of fossil fuels in our country.

The oil spill, exacerbated by Typhoon Aghon, has resulted in significant contamination of coastal areas and nearby rivers, leading to the deaths of various aquatic species and the pollution of critical habitats. The livelihoods of local fishermen, particularly those involved in the renowned oyster production of New Washington, have been severely impacted. This disaster highlights the urgent need for immediate and sustained efforts to control and minimize the environmental and economic damage.

We call on the relevant authorities, including the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO), to intensify their efforts in containing the spill and initiating comprehensive cleanup operations. We also urge the local government to ensure adequate compensation and support for affected communities.

This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers associated with our continued reliance on non-renewable energy sources. The transport of fossil fuels not only poses a risk to our coastal and marine ecosystems but also threatens the economic stability of communities dependent on these environments.

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines reiterates its call for a swift transition to indigenous renewable energy sources. This shift is essential to prevent future environmental disasters and to promote a more sustainable and resilient energy system. Our previous advocacy for banning oil tanker traffic near critical marine habitats, especially in light of the Mindoro oil spill, remains highly relevant. We must take decisive action now to protect our natural resources and ensure a safer future for all Filipinos.

We stand with the people of New Washington, Aklan, during this challenging time and pledge our support for all efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of this oil spill and preventing similar incidents in the future.