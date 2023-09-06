Immigration officer commended for returning envelope containing P56K

222 SHARES Share Tweet

THERE are still a lot of good people in government.

This was how Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco praised officer Immigration Officer III Vincent Estacio for setting a good example to other public servants by returning a lost envelope containing more than P56,000 in cash.

Estacio was commended during the flagraising ceremony of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) last September 4 at its office in Pasay City. He was given a citation for turning over a brown envelope containing a total P56,871 last August 14.

It was learned that Estacio was assigned as a duty supervisor at the NAIA 3 when he chanced upon the envelope while doing his usual rounds at the immigration departure area at around 7 a.m. Said envelope was found on the floor in between two counters and was seemingly left by a departing passenger.

“Naawa ako sa may-ari kasi naisip ko na baka panggastos niya ito sa pagbiyahe niya abroad (I felt sorry for the owner because I imagined this is his pocket money during his trip abroad),” said Estacio.

After waiting for someone to claim the envelope and no one came forward, he turned over the envelope to the MIAA lost and found.