Importance of ARTA recognition, taxpayers and stakeholders, a priority in Manila

Mayor Honey Lacuna urges offices concerned to help city maintain its ARTA recognition due to efficient E-Boss implementation. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna urges offices concerned to help city maintain its ARTA recognition due to efficient E-Boss implementation. (JERRY S. TAN)

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna vowed continuity in implementing ways to show that the city government cares and gives due importance to its taxpayers and stakeholders.

She called on concerned offices of the local government to help her administration maintain its status before the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) which gave the city government a certificate of commendation for successfully putting in order and quick processing of business permits and licenses.

The recognition was also given for the efficient maintenance of electronic business one-stop-shop (E-Boss) pursuant to the mandated Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Delivery Act of 2018.

“Kinilala rin ang ating E-Boss ng ARISE Awards o ang Accelerating Reforms for Improved Service Efficiency. Patunay na ang ating pamahalaan ay patuloy na naghahain ng de-kalidad at episyenteng serbisyo publiko. Ito ang ilan sa payak na pagkalinga at pagpapahalaga natin sa ating mga stakeholders at taxpayers,” Lacuna said.

Once again, she attributed the recognitions being reaped by her administration to the support and help coming from her co-workers in the local government, be they officials or rank-and-file employes.

The city of Manila, she said, led in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index for Infrastructure as Highly- Urbanized City and placed second in the Overall Most Competitive Highly Urbanized City.

Lacuna said the city has also been awarded for ‘Excellence in Digital Public Services’ and placed second as ‘Best in eGovernance Business Empowerment’ in Digital Governance Awards.

Additionally, Lacuna said : “Sa pagpapanatili natin ng maayos, bukas at may pananagutan sa pagpapatupad ng mataas na pamantayan sa Accounting at Auditing, gayundin sa pagsunod natin sa Full Disclosure Policy, ay muling nakapasa ang Maynila sa Good Financial Housekeeping Assessment ng DILG-NCR.”

“Layunin nating maipagpatuloy ang pagsusulong ng competitiveness at economic growth. Ipinapakita ng ating lungsod ang pagkakaroon ng bukas na oportunidad para sa paglago na magbibigay ng benepisyo sa mga Manilenyo at sa buong bansa,” she added.