Improved passenger flow and accessibility at Laguindingan International Airport following terminal layout enhancements

LAGUINDINGAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT RECEIVES LAYOUT UPGRADES. Laguindingan International Airport, Mindanao’s second-busiest gateway and operated by Aboitiz InfraCapital Laguindingan Airport Corporation, has recently unveiled new terminal layout upgrades aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, accessibility, and overall operational efficiency.

Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. (AIC), the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, has implemented a series of terminal improvements at Laguindingan International Airport (LIA) aimed at enhancing passenger convenience, accessibility, and overall operational efficiency, reflecting continued investments in customer-focused airport infrastructure.

“We are happy to note that we continue to execute enhancements across AIC Airports, including Laguindingan International Airport. These improvements reflect our focus on practical and high-impact upgrades on the day-to-day travel experience of passengers while supporting efficient airport operations,” said AIC Vice President and Head of Airports Rafael M. Aboitiz.

Key enhancements at LIA, Mindanao’s second-busiest gateway and the country’s 7th busiest gateway overall, include terminal re-design to allow easier navigation and smoother passenger movement, particularly during peak travel periods. The reconfiguration prioritizes clearer pathways and more intuitive access to key terminal areas.

To maximize space utilization, gang chairs have been rearranged to accommodate more passengers without compromising comfort. This optimized seating configuration supports higher foot traffic while maintaining a more orderly and efficient terminal environment.

To ensure equipment availability and reduce wait times, LIA’s baggage trolley fleet has been increased to 231 from a previous 86 units. This expansion ensures that both arriving and departing passengers can immediately transport their belongings during peak hours.

To better serve persons with disabilities and senior citizens, additional wheelchairs have been procured for the terminal. This investment ensures that travelers requiring mobility assistance receive prompt support, fostering a more inclusive travel experience.

Finally, to improve visibility and passenger orientation, LIA has upgraded and brightened its lighted signages throughout the terminal. These enhanced visual aids support quicker wayfinding, leading to smoother foot traffic and smoother airport operations.

Improved facilities and connectivity at AIC Airports

AIC is currently undertaking the development and modernization of LIA (together with Bohol-Panglao International Airport) over the short- to medium-term beginning 2025, under a broader transformation under the multi-year concession agreements awarded by the government in 2024.

Starting 2025, AIC Airports, under the oversight of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), has begun introducing more modernization projects that will elevate the passenger experience and make Philippine airports globally competitive.

Meanwhile, Laguindingan, Misamis Oriental and the rest of Northern Mindanao such as Cagayan de Oro and Iligan Cities are now only one or two flights away from other choice Philippine destinations via Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) – like LIA, a proud AIC Airport.

For instance: by flying out of LIA, Siquijor (via Sunlight Air) and San Vicente, Palawan (via Cebu Pacific) are now accessible directly and exclusively through MCIA–now faster thanks to MCIA’s premier air-to-air transfer service CEB Connects.

