In Manila’s job fairs, all that applicants need to bring is themselves

Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and PESO chief Fernan Bermejo make the rounds in one of the job fairs mounted by the local government for those who are unemployed in Manila. (JERRY S. TAN)

“KATAWAN lang ninyo ang dadalhin n’yo.”

Senior citizens who are still able-bodied are being urged by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna to try their luck via the employment opportunities being offered by the city government through its public employment service office (PESO), saying they need not bring anything if they choose to.

Lacuna said that apart from the job fairs being conducted by the office of PESO chief Fernan Bermejo in various venues on a regular basis, the local government also helps provide employment through its help desks each time a “Kalinga sa Maynila” is held in certain barangays.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila” is a regular forum being held by Lacuna herself, wherein she brings with her the heads of the different departments, offices and bureaus whose basic services are most sought by the residents going to the Manila City Hall.

The job fairs, according to Lacuna, are open for those who are high school graduates, college level, college graduates, tech-voc graduates and even senior citizens and persons with disablity or PWDs.

In each job fair, the mayor said that Bermejo ensures the convenience and total help for applicants, especially for those who have no cellphones or internet to apply online.

According to Bermejo, the job fairs provide the needed bio-data sheets, ballpens, camera for the required pictures of the applicant complete with printer and a pad for thumbmark.

“Malugod po namin kayong iniimbitahan na dalawin po ninyo ang ating mga job fair. Bukas po ito sa inyong lahat at lahat ng kailangan ninyo ay naroon na. Maski po hindi makasulat, ang PESO na po ang magsusulat sa bio-data para sa inyo,” Lacuna said.

She also said that even senior citizens who are still “willing and able” to work may apply for a job since there are companies who are willing to take them in.