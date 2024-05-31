In Solidarity with Ilocano Farmers: Following Joint Appeals by Three Archbishops

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Support for Ilocano Farmers Against Coercive Evictions

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines stands in firm solidarity with the thousands of Ilocano farmers in Barangay Sumogot, Amai Manabilang, Lanao del Sur, who are being forcibly and coercively evicted from their ancestral lands. We vehemently oppose the unjust actions perpetrated by Kennemer Food International and Asia Pacific Precision Agriculture Group, supported by the local government units (LGUs) and the Southern Philippines Development Authority (SPDA), which violate the farmers’ rights and threaten their livelihoods.

Party President Roy Cabonegro has emphasized our unwavering support, stating, “We are issuing today this statement in support of the displaced Ilocano farmers, and we will be submitting to Malacañang tomorrow a letter seeking urgent action from the President on this issue. The repeated injustices faced by these farmers must be addressed immediately.”

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines is deeply concerned about the involvement of well-armed personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) in these evictions. Such actions are a grave violation of the farmers’ constitutional rights and an affront to the principles of social justice and human rights.

Party Chairperson Orlando Ravanera articulates our stance: “The travesty of justice inflicted upon these farmers is unacceptable. As a nation, we must remember that the development of our natural resources should primarily benefit Filipinos, not foreign investors. Public officials must uphold their duty to protect and serve the Filipino people, not corporate interests.”

We commend Mayor Nono Balicao Jr. of Wao for his adherence to the rule of law and recognition of the farmers’ prior rights. His actions provide a beacon of hope and a model for just governance in these troubling times. In contrast, the current mayor of Amai Manabilang, alongside other local officials, has failed to protect the farmers, aligning instead with corporate entities that disregard the rights and welfare of the local communities.

To amplify the voices of the affected communities, the Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines, through our Green Normal Media service and in partnership with Elizalde Broadcasting, will feature interviews with local leaders from the affected areas. This will be part of our online broadcast “ESTADO ng KALIKASAN at LIPUNAN,” co-hosted by myself and Party Chairman Ka Orland, scheduled for Saturday from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, live on YouTube and Facebook.

Chairperson Ravanera reiterates, “The suffering of the Ilocano farmers must end. We call on President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. to heed their grievances and take immediate action to stop these coercive evictions. Social justice and the protection of our citizens’ rights are paramount.”

The Makakalikasan – Nature Party Philippines stands with the Ilocano farmers in their fight for justice and dignity. We urge the government to prioritize the welfare of its people and uphold the principles of democracy and human rights.

For more information and to join our cause, please follow our live broadcast on YouTube and Facebook.