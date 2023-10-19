Inauguration of Naval Detachment Mavulis: Strengthening Maritime Security in the Region

305 SHARES Share Tweet

SAN FERNANDO CITY, LA UNION – The inauguration of Naval Detachment Mavulis was conducted by the Philippine Navy through the Naval Forces Northern Luzon, marking a significant milestone in the continuous efforts to enhance maritime security in the region. The activity was held at Mavulis Island, Itbayat, Province of Batanes on 18 October 2023, with the presence of COMMO FRANCISCO G TAGAMOLILA JR, Commander, Naval Forces Northern Luzon, together with LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command, VADM TORIBIO D ADACI JR PN, the Flag Officer In Command, HONORABLE MARILOU H. CAYCO, Governor of Batanes and SENATOR FRANCIS”Tol” N. TOLENTINO, Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones as the Guest of Honor and Speaker.

Naval Detachment Mavulis is poised to play a crucial role in safeguarding our nation’s waters and the protection of our maritime interests. This newly established detachment is part of the comprehensive approach of the Philippine Navy to strengthen maritime security in the area and it was constructed through the collaborative effort of Senator Tolentino. The recognition and activation of Naval Detachment Mavulis during the inauguration ceremony symbolizes the commitment to uphold maritime law and order while safeguarding our maritime territories.

Senator Tolentino, delivered a speech emphasizing the governments’ support in the establishment of maritime zones to strengthen the maritime security of the country.

NOLCOM bolsters maritime security with Mavulis Island Naval Detachment

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City – LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (NOLCOM AFP), graced the Inauguration of the Naval Detachment in Mavulis Island Batanes on October 18, 2023, wherein Senator Francis Tolentino, Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones served as

Guest of Honor and Speaker.

The occasion marked a significant milestone in enhancing the strategic security and defense capabilities of the Philippines in the Northern Luzon region. The said Naval Detachment is poised to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime borders and interests.

LTGEN Buca alongside Vice Admiral Toribio D Adaci Jr, Flag Officer-in-Command (FOIC) of the Philippine Navy, and Commo Francis Tagamolila, Commander of Naval Forces Northern Luzon were warmly welcomed by Batanes Governor, Marilou Cayco.

The Commander of NOLCOM expressed his sentiments saying that “the Inauguration of the Naval Detachment in Mavulis Island, Batanes, serves as a testament to the commitment of NOLCOM and of the whole Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect and serve the nation’s interests.“

LTGEN BUCA also highlighted that “our country’s maritime borders are an integral part of our sovereignty, and that this detachment stands as a shield guarding our waters and ensuring the safety of our people. It will serve as a cornerstone in our defense infrastructure, enabling us to respond swiftly to any threats to our maritime interests.”

According to Sen Tolentino the establishment of the Naval Detachment manifests the collaborative efforts of the government, leaders, and officials, both civilian and military, dedicated to upholding the sovereignty and security of the Philippines.

Mavulis Island is the northernmost island of the Philippines and is located more than 280 kilometers off the northern coast of Luzon mainland and less than 150 kilometers from the southern tip of Taiwan.