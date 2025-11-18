INC rally ends after two days instead of three

249 SHARES Share Tweet

INSTEAD of three days, the rally organized by the Iglesia ni Cristo (INC) ended in two days.

Despite this, some INC members still decided to spend the night at the Quirino Grandstand.

The place was turned into a camping ground due to the number of tents put up in the area at past 12 midnight.

It was learned that instead of November 18, the rally was ended by the INC on November 17.

INC spokesman Edwil Zabala said they do not need three days to achieve the purpose of calling doe transparency and good governance.

The Manila Police District (MPD) estimated the crowds to have reached hundreds of thousands.

Despite the announcement ending the rallies, the portions of Roxas Boulevard, Ayala Boulevard and Recto Avenue leading Mendiola that were closed before the rallies began remained as such as of press time.