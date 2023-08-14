Indians tagged as ‘Terrorists’ deported by BI

194 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO Indians tagged as terrorists have been deported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato ‘Jun’ Manahan, Jr., the Indians identified as Manpreet Singh Gill, 23 and Mandeep Singh, 26, were successfully deported last August 13 via a Thai Airways flight to New Delhi, escorted by a BI team and were received by airline personnel and Indian authorities.

“Their deportation ensures that our country is safe from these undesirable aliens that pose a major threat to our people. Our close coordination with other governments would allow us to continuously hunt down and deport these fugitives,” BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said.

Manahan said Manpreet was ordered deported for being an undesirable alien after the BI received information from the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he is wanted in India for several charges including unlawful activities prevention act, and that he is a subject of investigation for a murder in India.

The BI likewise received information from the Indian government that Manpreet is the subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the Additional Chief Magistrate, Moga Punjab for violation of India’s arms act.

On the other hand, Mandeep was tagged as undesirable for harboring a fugitive and for violation of the conditions of his stay.

They were arrested with two others last March 7 in Iloilo City by the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU), anti-terrorism group (ATG), the Crime Investigation Coordinating Council (CICC), Philippine National Police (PNP) Iloilo City, and government intelligence agencies.

“They were said to be involved in terrorist activities in Punjab, India. Two of their companions, Amrik Singh and Hayer Amritpal Singh, were already deported last May. Manpreet and Mandeep were immediately deported after being cleared of local charges in the Philippines,” Manahan stated.