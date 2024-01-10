Indonesian president Widodo arrives in PH for a three- day official visit

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in Manila on Tuesday evening for a three-day official visit to the Philippines aimed to deepen and strengthen the bilateral ties between the Philippines and Indonesia.

The plane carrying President Widodo arrived at around 8:05 pm at the Maharlika Presidential Hangar at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City where he was warmly welcomed by Philippine government officials.

Present during Widodo’s arrival were Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia, H.E Agus Widjojo and Madame Ranny Moerni Cahyani along with Defense Attaché Col. Bambang Wijonarko and Fransisca Donna Carmelita.

Secretary Carlito Galvez, Philippine Ambassador to Indonesia, Ambassador Gina A. Jamoralin, Undersecretary Reichel P. Quiñones and Pasay City Mayor Imelda G. Calixto-Rubiano were also present.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is scheduled to meet with President Widodo on Wednesday at the Malacañan Palace to discuss progress in the Philippine-Indonesia relations.

President Marcos visited Indonesia in September last year. Both the Philippines and Indonesia are founding Members of ASEAN.

It is also remarkable that the two nations are close neighbors and partners enjoying a longstanding and robust collaboration in various areas in political, economic, and people-to-people relations.

The Philippines and Indonesia are set to celebrate this coming November the 75th anniversary of their formal diplomatic relations.

President Widodo is expected to stay in the Philippines until the 11th of January, 2024. | PND