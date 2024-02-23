Indonesian wanted for human trafficking nabbed by BI in Makati

277 SHARES Share Tweet

AN Indonesian man wanted by authorities in Jakarta for involvement in human trafficking was nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) in Makati City.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the captured fugitive as Aris Wahyudi a.k.a. Romeo, 43. He was arrested on Tuesday along Salcedo Street, Legaspi Village, Makati City by members of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Tansingco said he issued a mission order for Wahyudi’s arrest after receiving information from the Indonesian government which sought his deportation so he could stand trial for crimes he allegedly committed in his country.

It was learned that Wahyudi is subject of an arrest warrant issued by the Indonesian national police last Jan. 18 for allegedly committing the crime of trafficking in persons. Wahyudi was committed to the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig pending deportation proceedings.

He was specifically charged for violating a provision in Indonesia’s Eradication of the Crime of Trafficking in Persons law that aims to provide protection to Indonesia’s migrant workers.

Authorities alleged that Wahyudi operated a human trafficking syndicate that illegally recruited and financed Indonesian nationals who were trafficked to work in Cambodia without the proper work permits.

Tansingco said Wahyudi will be deported as soon as the BI board of commissioners issues the order for his summary deportation.

“As a foreigner accused of human trafficking, his presence here poses a serious risk to our poor countrymen who might also fall prey to his illegal scheme,” the BI chief said.

He added that Indonesian will be deported for being an undesirable and undocumented alien as his passport already expired in August 2023.