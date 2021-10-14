Home>News>Provincial>Influx of Surrenders Continue in Maguindanao as 8 BIFF Former Combatants Returns to Mainstream Society

Influx of Surrenders Continue in Maguindanao as 8 BIFF Former Combatants Returns to Mainstream Society

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao – The influx of surrender of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighter (BIFF) combatants in Maguindanao continues as another eight of its members surrendered and were presented to Local Chief Executives and head security forces at Brgy Satan, Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao on October 13, 2021.

The former BIFF combatants were received and welcomed by Hon. Bai Bongbong M Ampatuan, Mayor of Datu Hoffer; Dr. Solaiman M Sandigan PhD, Mayor of Salibo; Engr Marop B Ampatuan, Mayor of Shariff Aguak; Hon. Carlo Bon D Perjes, Peace & Order Focal Person, Datu Unsay; and Brig. Gen. Ignatius N Patrimonio PA, Commander, 1BCT, PA.

Lt. Col Nathaniel A Balintong INF (GSC) PA, Commanding Officer of 92IB, PA disclosed that the 8 former BIFF combatants were led by a certain Johar Inday Palaguyan alias DARAN and brought along 8 high powered firearms and crew-served weapons which includes one (1) 60mm Mortar, two (2) 7.62mm Sniper Rifles, and one (1) each of M14 Rifle, M16 Rifle, M14 Barret (Homemade), ULTIMAX Rifle, and Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG).

The group is now under the custody of 92IB for JAPIC certification prior to being endorsed for livelihood assistance and social packages under the AGILA-HAVEN Program of the Province of Maguindanao.

Maj. Gen. Juvymax R Uy PA, Commander of the Joint Task Force Central and 6th Infantry Division expressed his appreciation to the LCEs of Maguindanao for their continued support in helping former BIFF and Daulah Islamiya combatants return to the folds of the law and live a peaceful and sustainable life with their families. “Our partnership has proven that peace is possible in Central Mindanao if we work together,” Maj. Gen. Uy stressed highlighting the influx of surrenders in Maguindanao since the AGILA-HAVEN Program of the Province of Maguindanao was launched in 2019. He further called on to other BIFF and DI members to return to the folds of the law and cooperate with the government. “All of us wanted peace and development in Central Mindanao, and we want all of you to realize that together with your families,” he added.

