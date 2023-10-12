‘Infra thinking’ among staff to drive DSWD digital transformation – Chief Info Officer

360 SHARES Share Tweet

“Adoption of infrastructure thinking among personnel will enable an organization to facilitate better decision-making, operational efficiency, and service delivery.”

This was emphasized by Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Julius Gorospe in the recently concluded Document Tracking and Management System (DTMS) Workshop held in Tacloban City from September 27 to 29.

Asst. Sec. Gorospe, who is also the DSWD’s chief information officer (CIO), urged the adoption of ‘infrastructure thinking’ and ‘digital to the core’ (DTTC) principles to drive forward the digital transformation journey of the department.

“The principles of infrastructure thinking and DTTC are pivotal in ensuring that digitalization is deeply ingrained within the organizational framework, promoting a robust foundation for further digital initiatives,” the CIO said in his message to the participants.

According to Asst. Sec. Gorospe, this approach will assist the DSWD in achieving the priority of Secretary Rex Gatchalian to provide efficient and effective social programs and services by fostering the agency’s operational agility and enhancing customer engagement.

The DTMS workshop, which was hosted by the DSWD Field Office 8 (Eastern Visayas), also served as a platform for integrating software development efforts across various offices in the department using DTMS as a case study.

“The workshop saw a congregation of ICT specialists across the Department working collaboratively towards an integrated and unified DTMS, with the aim of addressing the organizational challenge of fragmented and duplicated software systems across DSWD’s field and central offices,” Asst. Sec. Gorospe pointed out.

“The collaborative endeavor resulted in a consensus-driven software development plan that ensures ownership across various units and is responsive to business users’ needs,” the CIO added.

The CIO also expressed gratitude to Field Office 8 headed by Regional Director Grace Q. Subong, for their unwavering support and dedication to the digital transformation efforts of the DSWD.

“The exceptional organization and hospitality extended by FO 8 created a conducive environment for productive discussions and deeper connections among participants,” Asst. Sec. Gorospe said.

The DTMS workshop is among the initial efforts of the DSWD to attain its digital transformation initiatives that will create a positive impact on service delivery and operational efficiency.

“The DSWD continues to invest in digital technologies and collaborative workshops to ensure that the benefits of digitalization are realized across all units and levels of the Department,” the DSWD-CIO said.