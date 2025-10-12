Innovation and Sustainability in Focus at Northern Mindanao’s 2025 STI Week

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Oroquieta City, Misamis Occidental — Science, technology, and innovation took center stage in Northern Mindanao as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 10 officially opened the 2025 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW) on October 1–3, 2025, at the Bayfront Arena in Oroquieta City. The three-day celebration gathered key leaders from the DOST System, local government units, academe, and partner institutions to highlight groundbreaking technologies, impactful research, and programs that advance sustainability and inclusive growth.

The event was graced by DOST Secretary Dr. Renato U. Solidum Jr., DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations Engr. Sancho A. Mabborang, DOST-Northern Mindanao Regional Director Engr. Romela N. Ratilla, Oroquieta City Mayor Hon. Lemuel Meyrick M. Acosta, Misamis Occidental Governor Atty. Henry S. Oaminal, along with other officials and partners from various institutions. In his keynote message, Secretary Solidum emphasized the importance of ensuring that no community is left behind in the journey toward sustainable and smart development, saying that the goal is for every city, town, and province to cross the finish line of achieving the sustainable development goals by becoming smart and sustainable.

Underscoring the value of grassroots initiatives, Usec. Mabborang pointed out that sustainability is not just a buzzword but a practice that is already being realized at the community level. For Mayor Acosta, hosting the RSTW is both a privilege and a milestone, as Oroquieta City continues to take bold strides toward becoming a smart city. RD Ratilla also expressed hope that the Bayfront Arena would not only serve as a space to showcase technologies but also as a venue to spark conversations, build connections, recognize outstanding personalities in science, and award impactful projects. Meanwhile, Governor Oaminal affirmed that the gathering reflects a shared commitment to shaping a future that is technologically advanced, inclusive, and sustainable.

The celebration also highlighted significant ceremonial activities, including the turnover of the DOST Research and Development Agenda to Northwestern Mindanao State College of Science and Technology and La Salle University – Ozamiz City, as well as the ceremonial turnover of project funds for the establishment of a 21st Century Learning Environment Model Classroom at Misamis Occidental Science and Technology High School. Throughout the three-day RSTW, participants and visitors witnessed different fora, technology exhibits, and recognition ceremonies, all showcasing how science, technology, and innovation continue to transform communities and pave the way for a smarter and more sustainable Northern Mindanao.