Intelligence agent of RIPS arrested by SMaRT

Operatives from the Manila Police District -Special Mayor’s Reaction Team (MPD-SMaRT) arrested the other day an Intelligence Agent II of the Revenue Integrity and Protection Service (RIPS) for a case of robbery, right at the ground floor of the Manila City Hall in Ermita, Manila.

A report from PCpl Elizardo D Reputas, the suspect was nabbed at around 10:20 a.m. and was identified as Crispin Velarde Jr., 64 , Intelligence Agent II of the RIPS and residing at No. 133 Alley 4, General Trias St., Bagong Barrio, Caloocan City.

Velarde was arrested on the strength of an arrest warrant issued by Presiding Judge Cirile Maduro Foja of the Manila Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, for a case of Robbery (Art. 294, Par. 5 of the RPC).

Velarde was sentenced “in absentia” and that the RIPS is an attached agency of the Department of Finance (DOF).

It was learned that Velarde was arrested based on tipped information and is being detained at the SMaRT cell while awaiting his commitment order from the court.