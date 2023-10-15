International E-Waste Day 2023: “Wee can do it” highlights individual and community action to tackle e-waste

443 SHARES Share Tweet

October 14, 2023. The theme for this year’s celebration of International E-Waste Day is “WEEE Can Do It,” underlining the immense power individuals and communities possess in addressing the worsening e-waste challenge.

E-waste, or Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), refers to discarded, outdated, or unwanted electronic and electrical products that demand proper disposal. The mishandling of e-waste, through improper dismantling, recycling, burning, or disposal, can unleash harmful chemicals into the environment, posing significant threats to public health and the planet.

E-waste represents a pressing global concern due to its detrimental human and environmental health impact. Waste electronic products often contain hazardous substances like lead, mercury, cadmium and brominated flame retardants, which can seep into soil and water sources when such wastes are improperly managed. This poses hazards to those handling them and their surroundings and contributes to environmental pollution. In light of this, International E-Waste Day aims to raise awareness and promote practical solutions to combat the e-waste crisis.

Here are some recommendations that can assist individuals and organizations in preventing and reducing the harmful effects of e-waste to human health and the environment:

Recycle: Start by recycling old electronics at home and workplace. Look for local e-waste drop-off locations or follow the announcements by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources – Environment Management Bureau (DENR-EMB) for e-waste collection events. Repair: Whenever possible, repair old electronic devices to extend their lifespan. This saves you money and reduces the overall volume of e-waste. Choose Energy-Efficient Products: When purchasing new electronics, prioritize energy-efficient models. This reduces energy consumption and lessens the environmental impact associated with their manufacturing and use. Donate: If your old electronics are still in good working conditions but no longer serve your needs, consider donating them to individuals or organizations that could benefit from them. This practice helps extend the life of the device and reduces unnecessary disposal.

International E-Waste Day 2023 encourages everyone to take action and be part of the solution to tackle the e-waste crisis. Together, we can make a significant impact in preserving our environment and safeguarding public health.