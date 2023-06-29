International partners express support for DSWD’s initiatives in Partnership Forum 2023

305 SHARES Share Tweet

Foreign development partners gave their solidarity messages in support to the various initiatives of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) during the Partnership Forum organized by the Agency on Thursday (June 29) at the Seda Hotel, Vertis North in Quezon City.

Delivering their solidarity messages are Her Excellency Hae Kyong Yu PSM, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines (in black); Dr. Ndiame Diop, World Bank Country Director for Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand (in gray); Mr. Gustavo Gonzalez, UN Resident Coordinator (in blue); and Mr. Christoph Wagner, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation (in brown).

Dr. Lionel Dabbadie, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), gave the closing remarks.

