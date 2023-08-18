International Peace Organization and DepEd SDO Cavite Signs Partnership for Peace Education

332 SHARES Share Tweet

ALFONSO, CAVITE – The spirit of bayanihan and community unity takes center stage as the international peace organization Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) joins hands with the Department of Education Schools Division Office of Cavite (SDO Cavite Province) as they sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) during the Brigada Eskwela Division Kick-off on August 12, 2023.

The partnership aims to establish a framework of cooperation between the parties to promote cessation of war and the dissemination of a culture of peace through integrating peace education in the curriculum and conducting various awareness-raising activities in the schools.

HWPL is an international non-governmental organization that holds Special Consultative Status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and is associated with the UN Department of Global Communications (DGC). Their dedication to the achievement of global peace and humanitarian efforts has garnered international and local recognition. This includes one of their main initiatives, the integration of peace education from basic to higher education which is being carried out through partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Department of Education (DepEd).

The DepEd SDO Cavite Province stands as one of the largest divisions in Region IV-A CALABARZON, overseeing 39 senior high schools, 63 junior high schools, and 262 elementary schools with over 163,020 students. Through the signed partnership, their teachers will be capacitated to integrate HWPL’s 12 Peace Education Lessons into the curriculum.

Dr. Rosemarie D. Torres, Schools Division Superintendent of DepEd SDO Cavite Province, said in an interview, “I’m very much grateful to your organization… for your mission, for your dedication and commitment to bring out peace and to orient and capacitate our school children and even our teachers to have that peace and to integrate in all subject areas. I promise that we will endorse and support your projects because we knew that what you are definitely thinking is the welfare and, of course, the success of our school children in all aspects.”

Dr. Diana P. Topacio, School Governance and Operations Division Chief of DepEd SDO Cavite Province, expressed her support, “Umasa kayo na ang aming pakikiisa at suporta sa layunin na maipalaganap ang peace education ay maibigay namin para sa pagkakaroon ng kapayapaan hindi lamang sa loob ng aming mga paaralan kundi maipalaganap pa namin ang kapayapaan sa mga komunidad at sa buong mundo (You can expect that we will give our solidarity and support for the cause of spreading peace education for the achievement of peace not only within our schools but to also spread peace in the communities and around the world).

HWPL, represented by its Chief Branch Manager in the Philippines, John Rommel Garces, received recognition during the Awarding Ceremony together with other official stakeholders.

The teachers and officials also signed to support the legalization of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), a document that HWPL is submitting to the United Nations to be implemented as international law. These elements are intended to engage the community in actively participating in the journey towards a more peaceful world.

The collaboration between the DepEd SDO Cavite Province and HWPL represents a significant step towards cultivating a culture of peace and unity. Through the combined efforts of these dedicated partners, a brighter future is envisioned for the children of today and the generations to come.