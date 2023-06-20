277 SHARES Share Tweet

About 60 international furniture and furnishing companies will take centerstage in Manila to participate in the 1st Philippine Furniture Furnishings Market (PFFM) set on July 5 to 7, at the SMX Convention Center in Pasay City.

The furniture companies from China, Malaysia, and Thailand will join Philippine furniture makers in showcasing the latest trends in home furniture, outdoor furniture, office and commercial furniture, home décor, and lifestyle products.

“Asia’s furniture industry is the most creative and diverse in the international market, focused on innovative use of materials found especially in the region. By highlighting this in PFFM, we are optimistic that we will be able to increase demand and compete more aggressively at the global level,” says Vicky Tan, PFFM Project Director, Derrisen Sdn Bhd.

Global companies featuring bedroom showcases include Changzhou Star Furniture Co Ltd, East Coast Furnitech Public Co Ltd, Hup Chong Furniture Sdn Bhd, Instyle Sofa Sdn Bhd, Kinheng Furniture Sdn Bhd, Legend Dynamic Sdn Bhd, Luoyang Eastern Sunrise Co Ltd, Smooth Star Enterprise (M) Sdn Bhd, Titov Sdn Bhd, Vgf Industries Sdn Bhd, Vs Idea Furniture Sdn Bhd, Wild Industries Sdn Bhd, Comfy Nest International Sdn Bhd, and Comfy Nest Sdn Bhd.

Dining area furniture will take centerstage through the showcases of 5r Technologies Sdn Bhd, Aik Chee Furniture Sdn Bhd, Biotrend Resources Sdn Bhd, Boes Inspiration Sdn Bhd, Feng Yuan Industries Sdn Bhd, Gub Furniture Sdn Bhd, Len Cheong Furniture Sdn Bhd, Mkh Furniture Design Sdn Bhd, Pure Star Synergy Sdn Bhd, Rna Industry Sdn Bhd, and Shantawood Sdn Bhd.

Also joining the show are companies showcasing their living room furniture, including Acme Upholstery Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, Anji Liansheng Furniture Co Ltd, Anji Tiger Furniture Co Ltd, Anji Yinafu Home Supplies Co Ltd, Gub Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd, Inspiration House, Inter Sofa Industries Sdn Bhd, Natural Signature Sdn Bhd, Smart Top, Surface Solution Sdn Bhd, Softline Furniture (M’sia) Sdn Bhd, The Complete Furniture Sdn Bhd, The Proficient Dynamic Europe Sdn Bhd, and Vidi Furniture Sdn Bhd.

Meanwhile, Anji Wanbao Intelligent Home Technology Co Ltd, Anji Yijie Furniture Co Ltd, Henglin Home Furnishings Co Ltd, Poh Huat Furniture Industries (M) Sdn Bhd, Vs Jaya Marketing Sdn Bhd, Vs Office Furniture (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, and Zhejiang Jiechang Linear Motion Technology Co Ltd are displaying their office furniture offerings.

The show is expected to attract at least 8,000 trade visitors such as furniture and furnishing importers, wholesalers, distributors and agents, retailers and department stores, online retailers; interior designers and decorators, architects, developers and real estate companies; and hotel, resort, and restaurant managers.

PFFM is organized by Derrisen Sdn Bhd in partnership with the Association of Purchasing Managers of Hotels and Restaurants of the Philippines (APMHRP); Hotel and Restaurant Association of the Philippines (HRAP); Philippine Hotel Owners Association (PHOA); Philippine Retailers Association (PRA); Subdivision and Housing Developers Association (SHDA) and Manila Fame by CITEM.

For inquiries on PFFM, contact [email protected] or Mr. Bench Peralta at +63 917 831 9915.