Introducing Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray: Your Secret to a Flawless and Long-Lasting Look!

DAZZLE ME is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest innovation in makeup perfection – Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray. This revolutionary product is designed to revolutionize your makeup routine, ensuring a flawless, long-lasting look that withstands the test of time.

What is Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray?

“Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray is a game-changing beauty essential with a hydrating and lightweight formula. This setting spray is meticulously crafted to provide you with a makeup finish that is smudge-proof, waterproof, and transfer-resistant throughout the day. At an affordable price of Php 199, it is your go-to solution for achieving a flawless look that stays intact, no matter the challenges of your busy day.

Zero Compromise on Quality:

Commitment to quality and your well-being is at the heart of Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray. DAZZLE ME proudly presents you with a formula that is 0% Paraben, 0% Alcohol, and 0% Mineral Oil, ensuring that you can enjoy your makeup without any harmful additives.

Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray is enriched with skin-loving and nourishing ingredients that will leave you feeling radiant and refreshed. Let’s delve into the power of its key ingredients:

Centella Asiatica Extract: This natural wonder soothes and replenishes your skin’s moisture, creating a comfortable and well-hydrated base for your makeup.

Squalane: Experience the magic of increased hydration as squalane leaves your skin supple, glowing, and intensely moisturized.

Trehalose: Bid farewell to dryness as trehalose steps in to maintain your skin's natural moisture, leaving it plump and healthy.

Get a Grip! Makeup Setting Spray is available at the affordable price of PHP 199. You can find it in 140+ stores nationwide and major e-comm platforms. Say goodbye to makeup meltdowns and say hello to a flawless, long-lasting look!