Inventor Edgardo Vazquez Honored Among 2025 Exemplary Senior Citizens

On October 15, 2025, the House of Representatives, through the Senior Citizens Party List, held the 2nd Gawad Parangal for Exemplary Senior Citizen 2025 at the Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) Event Center in Quezon City. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements and lifelong contributions of Filipino senior citizens who have made lasting impacts in their respective fields. Among this year’s distinguished awardees was Mr. Edgardo Vazquez, a visionary inventor recognized for his groundbreaking innovations in modular housing, sustainable technologies, and community empowerment.

The celebration was part of the Elderly Filipino Month, which carries the theme “Embracing Age: Living a Life with Dignity and Purpose.” This theme underscores the belief that every senior citizen deserves to live with dignity, respect, and care, as they remain the heart of the community and an enduring inspiration to future generations.

Mr. Vazquez is the inventor of the Vazbuilt prefabricated modular housing system, a pioneering innovation that redefined affordable and disaster-resilient housing in the Philippines. His work led to the commercialization of modular housing and fencing technologies, producing thousands of units that address the country’s housing challenges. He later expanded his innovations to include misting-cooling systems and waste-to-ash technologies, blending practical solutions with environmental consciousness and social purpose.

Beyond his technical achievements, Mr. Vazquez is also an author and advocate of preventive health and accessible technologies for communities. His lifelong commitment to innovation and service exemplifies how creativity and compassion can drive meaningful change, improving the quality of life for ordinary citizens. With both national and international accolades, he continues to prove that senior innovators can remain powerful agents of progress and inspiration.

The Gawad Parangal for Exemplary Senior Citizen is an annual recognition program organized by the Senior Citizens Party List to honor Filipino seniors who have made remarkable contributions to the nation. The event aims to celebrate their wisdom, leadership, and enduring legacy in building a more inclusive and empowered Philippines.