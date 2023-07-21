Investigation sought amidst violations of Grab-owned MC taxi firm

249 SHARES Share Tweet

A network of digital advocates called on to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to investigate the violations committed by a Grab-owned motorcycle taxi firm amidst its blatant violations of motorcycle taxi rules.

In a letter sent to LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III, Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the Grab-owned motorcycle taxi company may have been violating the allocation given to them by the motorcycle taxi pilot program technical working group (TWG). LTFRB Chairman Guadiz is also the Motorcycle Taxi Pilot Program TWG Chairperson.

“Why will they hire 15,000 motorcycle taxi riders when their allocation is only for 6,836 riders? Operating beyond what is being allowed by the TWG is tantamount to operating without a franchise and this company is putting in risk the riders not part of the allocation.”

Gustilo also said that LTFRB should also call-out the erring motorcycle taxi company for targeting riders from rival motorcycle taxi companies as it is counter-productive and will not help fill the insufficiency of active motorcycle taxi riders.

“Instead of trying to pirate motorcycle taxi riders from rival companies, they should instead focus on onboarding habal-habal riders who are not yet part of the pilot program so that the company can provide a legitimate livelihood to them and so that they can give valuable inputs to the study. They should not do anything to disrupt the study being conducted.”

Gustilo added that the LTFRB should immediately act on the issue of Move It’s operation in Cebu. Several news outlets previously quoted LTFRB that the regulatory agency did not authorize any increase in mc taxi allocations. Only two motorcycle taxi companies have been given an allocation in Cebu.

“LTFRB should take these complaints seriously. Otherwise, these companies who they are regulating will not take them seriously. They should act decisively and swiftly as the actions sets a dangerous precedence and tarnishes the agency’s image.”

Lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc in Congress have filed a resolution to investigate regulatory agencies failing to act on complaints filed before them.

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner