Investigation sought on Lazada hacking incident as PH cybersecurity crisis worsens

A network of digital advocates is calling for urgent action on the part of the government and the private sector amidst the latest string of hacking incidents against reputable business institutions.

Digital Pinoys national campaigner Ronald Gustilo said that the hacking incident involving pre-need healthcare provider Maxicare, food giant Jollibee and online shopping platform Lazada are not just mere isolated cases and only shows that the Philippines is experiencing a crisis on cybersecurity.

“The government should not treat the recent incidents as mere isolated cases but should look at the bigger picture and address the fact that we are now experiencing a crisis on cybersecurity and this should be given urgent and the utmost attention, as the effects of these leaks will be grave.”

Leaked information can lead to identity theft which can be used to commit crimes, create financial transactions and other activities which will victimize the victim many folds.

Crackdown on cybercriminals, penalties against affected institutions sought.

Gustilo also stressed the need to seriously penalize institutions affected by the data breaches as it has already reached alarming levels.

“As hacking incidents have been much more persistent recently, the government should penalize agencies and private institutions affected by data compromise. Similar to the latest arrests made by the government against hackers, a crackdown on cybercriminals infiltrating and leaking and selling information against these affected agencies and institutions should also be implemented. The buyers of leaked information should also be apprehended.”

Reference: Ronald Gustilo, Digital Pinoys, National Campaigner