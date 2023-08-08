Investment commitments from 5 countries to generate 75,000 jobs in energy sector, labor chief says

416 SHARES Share Tweet

Around 75,000 jobs will be generated in the energy sector following the investment commitments of several countries as a result of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s trips abroad, Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said on Tuesday.

Citing his conversation with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Laguesma told the Palace press briefing that several projects will materialize in the power sector, particularly in renewable energy as five countries have geared up to invest in the Philippines.

“Ang isang magandang development na batay na rin ito sa aming pakikipag-ugnayan sa DTI at sa pahayag ni (DTI) Secretary (Alfredo) Pascual, mayroon ng magma-materialize at ito ay may kinalaman sa…aking pagkakatanda, mayroon siyang binanggit na limang bansa bahagi na diyan ang Germany, ang Singapore, ang US at mayroon pang dalawa, Netherlands yata kasama din,” Laguesma said.

“Nabanggit n’ya na ito ay nasa proseso at mayroon siyang nabanggit na puwedeng malikhang hanapbuhay o trabaho, sana ay hindi ako nagkakamali, mga 75,000 iyong nabanggit niya doon sa limang nabanggit na bansang nagpahayag ng kanilang commitment.”

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is coordinating with the DTI, as well as with the Department of Energy (DOE) in connection with those projects to see to it that there will be enough manpower for the project implementation.

Laguesma added that different government agencies, including the private sector, are collaborating so that those projects will proceed smoothly and without delay.

“Hindi kami gumagalaw at hindi kami tumitingin na kami lamang ang nagpaplano. Dapat maisama namin at maging bahagi ng aming mga ginagawang hakbangin tungo sa paglikha ang pribadong sektor ng karagdagang hanapbuhay nariyan iyong mga importanteng mga departamento,” he said.

“Nang sa ganoon ay tulung-tulong kami na matiyak na hindi mauunsiyami o hindi naman madi-discourage iyong mga nagplano o maglalagak ng mga puhunan – makita na nila na in place na iyong mga kinakailangan nilang imprastraktura kasama na rin ang manpower requirement.”

Laguesma presented to President Marcos Jr. on Tuesday the DOLE’s Philippine Labor and Employment Plan 2023-2028 (LEP) during a sectoral meeting in Malacañang.

The LEP is in line with the 8-Point Socio-Economic Agenda of President Marcos and the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 aimed at reducing unemployment and addressing underemployment with better jobs. | PND