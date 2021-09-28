Home>News>Events>Invitation to the Lawyer Security Program webinar: Be Your Own Bodyguard

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines, in partnership with the IBP Cebu City Chapter, will be conducting a webinar entitled, 𝐁𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐰𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝: 𝐀 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 to be held via Zoom and Facebook Live on October 05, 2021 at 1:30PM. The forum will be open to lawyers, prosecutors, and members of the judiciary.

𝐁𝐞 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐎𝐰𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐝𝐲𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐝: 𝐀 𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐥𝐟-𝐋𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐯𝐨𝐢𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐟𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

Resource Speaker: EDGAR ALLAN C. MONREAL, CSP PCO
Reactor: HON. ARGEL JOSEPH T. CABATBAT
Moderator: ATTY. MICHELLE GERALDINE MENDEZ-PALMARES

Makati City Pabakuna

Register in advance at: https://bit.ly/IBPWebinaronLawyersSecurity

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

