iSTART officially starts in Quirino

139 SHARES Share Tweet

Under the direction of Dr. Virginia G. Bilgera, Regional Director of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region 02, the iSTART initiative in Quirino province just achieved a notable milestone.

The project, represented by DOST Quirino Provincial Director Engr. Rocela Angelica B. Gorospe, successfully orchestrated the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) at the local government offices of Diffun and Maddela. These locations have been designated as the pilot areas for the implementation of the iSTART program.

Through a resolution issued by their respective Sangguniang Bayan, Hon. Rimel C. Tolentino, mayor of LGU Maddela and Hon. May Garnace-Calaunan, mayor of LGU Diffun signed the MOA together with their Municipal Planning Development officers serving as witnesses. During the signing, they expressed their enthusiasm for the rollout of the technology-based interventions to be conducted in their municipalities through the support of iSTART and DOST Region 2.

The MOA will serve as a formal commitment between DOST Region 2 and LGUs Diffun and Maddela to work hand-in-hand towards the objectives and goals of iSTART. The comprehensive document outlines the scope of collaboration, the specific roles and initiatives to be undertaken and the resources that will be brought to the table.

Meanwhile, the DOST Region 2 iSTART team is preparing another MOA signing with the provincial local government office of Quirino which will be conducted at a later date.

The municipalities of Diffun and Maddela are recognized trading centers in Quirino province focused mainly in agriculture through the production of primary and high commodity crops such as rice, corn, banana and ube. Thus, to ensure inclusive growth, equitable distribution of wealth, and further attain rural prosperity in these areas, there is a need to develop these local industries through science, technology and innovation.

By implementing the iSTART program, the DOST R2 iSTART team and Quirino LGUs will formulate and adapt STI-mainstreamed local development plans, assist and collaborate with researchers, scientists and engineers (RSEs), and establish technology-based enterprises.

#OneDOST4U

#ScienceForThePeople