Italian wanted in Rome for rape of minor nabbed by BI

AN Italian national wanted by authorities in Rome for raping and sexually assaulting a minor 12 years ago was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Stefano Todeschini, 57. He was arrested last April 5 in Lahug, Cebu City by operatives from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Sy said Todeschini is now detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City pending deportation proceedings.

The alien was arrested on the strength of a mission order that he issued at the request of the Italian embassy in Manila which sought his deportation so he could stand trial for his crimes, adding that the Italian is subject of an Interpol red notice which stemmed from the issuance of an arrest warrant against him by the prosecutor’s office of a court in Vicenza, Italy.

Sy said Todeschini was reportedly charged before the said court for rape and sexual assault against a minor in violation of the Italian penal code.

Prosecutors alleged that Todeschini committed the crimes against a ten-year-old girl on multiple occasions. He is also an undocumented alien as his Italian passport had already expired in May 2017.

Tansingco hailed the fugitive’s arrest, saying that justice will finally be served on the female victim with the arrest of the man who sexually abused her more than a decade ago.

“This should serve as another warning to foreign criminals that the long arm of the law will catch them wherever they might hide,” he added.