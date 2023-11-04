Home>News>Nation>Japan PM Kishida arrives in RP
Japan PM Kishida arrives in RP

Itchie G. Cabayan5
Fumio Kishida
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at NAIA. (JERRY S. TAN)

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the country on November 3, 2023 for a two-day official visit.

His Boeing 777-300 landed at the Balagbag Ramp of the NAIA at around 2:30 p.m., where he was met by government officials led by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano and Governor Rodolfo Albano and representatives from Japan Embassy led by Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa.

He was given arrival honors by honor guards of the AFP and a ‘red carpet welcome’.

Prior to this, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of Kishida as part of his officials visit to the country.

His two-day official visit will be highlighted by a bilateral meeting between him and President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. in Malacanang.

This is to tackle mutual concern, political security, economic development and people-to-people ties and strengthening the relations between Japan and the Philippines.

