Japan PM Kishida arrives in RP

Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrived in the country on November 3, 2023 for a two-day official visit.

His Boeing 777-300 landed at the Balagbag Ramp of the NAIA at around 2:30 p.m., where he was met by government officials led by Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene Garcia-Albano and Governor Rodolfo Albano and representatives from Japan Embassy led by Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa.

He was given arrival honors by honor guards of the AFP and a ‘red carpet welcome’.

Prior to this, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced the arrival of Kishida as part of his officials visit to the country.

His two-day official visit will be highlighted by a bilateral meeting between him and President Bongbong Marcos, Jr. in Malacanang.

This is to tackle mutual concern, political security, economic development and people-to-people ties and strengthening the relations between Japan and the Philippines.