Japanese man allegedly involved in bomb threats ordered probed by BI chief

A male Japanese national who allegedly sent bomb threats to government offices is now being thoroughly investigated on orders of Bureau of Immigration (BI) Comissioner Norman Tansingco.

The order came after several government agencies received a bomb threat via email from a certain Takahiro Karasawa, where the said Japanese claimed that bombs will rock major Philippine government agencies on February 12, at around 3:34 p.m. It was reported that someone using the same name also made similar threats to other countries a few years ago.

Tansingco said that while no such incident was recorded, the bureau, just the same, will be working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to determine whether the suspect is indeed in the country.

“We will also be verifying if this is his real identity, or if he is a prankster using a fictitious name,” he said.

The BI chief also warned that the bureau would immediately be able to implement hold orders, blacklist orders or arrest warrants issued against the suspect.

“The national government is not taking this lightly. Any security threat shall be met with the harshest penalties of the law,” he said.

Tansingco said that a quick check of the BI’s database revealed at least four namesakes, who are all not in the country.

The results of the verification made, he said, will be forwarded to the NBI and DOJ as they assist in the investigation.