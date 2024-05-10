The Japanese man wanted for rape to be deported by BI. (JERRY S. TAN)

A Japanese man wanted by authorities in Tokyo for abducting and assaulting a female compatriot more than four years ago was arrested by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and is now slated for deportation.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as Sugihara Hirotaka, 38. Hirotaka was arrested on Monday along Dr. A. Santos Ave., San Dionisio, Parañaque City by operatives of the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy.

Hirotaka s currently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City while awaiting for the implementation of his deportation.

Tansingco said he will be sent back to Japan as he was already ordered expelled by the BI in August 2021, when a deportation order was issued against him by the bureau’s board of commissioners for being an undesirable alien.

“We will deport him as soon as we have secured the necessary clearances for his departure. He cannot return to the Philippines as he was already blacklisted and banned from re-entering the country,” Tansingco said.

It was learned from Sy that Hirotaka’s arrest and deportation was sought by Japanese authorities in Manila in August 2021 after he was implicated in the abduction and rape of a woman in Osaka in 2019.

Sy said a warrant for Hirotaka’s arrest was reportedly issued by the Osaka summary court where he was charged with abduction for the purpose of obscenity and rape resulting to injury in violation of Japan’s penal code.

Authorities allege that Hirotaka abducted a young female victim on the street and brought her to an abandoned area in Osaka where she was assaulted and raped.

“He is also a suspect in a series of violent incidents of abduction and rape of other minors in Japan,” Sy said, adding that in order to evade prosecution, Hirotaka hid in the country since March 6, 2019 when he arrived here as a tourist.

The Japanese did not depart since then, thus he is already an overstaying alien.