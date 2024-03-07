Japanese man wanted in Tokyo nabbed by BI

222 SHARES Share Tweet

A Japanese man wanted by authorities in Tokyo for large-scale theft was nabbed by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the fugitive as 55-year-old Takayuki Kagoshima, who was arrested on March 4 along Roxas Blvd., Pasay City by operative from the BI’s fugitive search unit (FSU) headed by Rendel Ryan Sy. He is presently detained at the BI warden facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig while awaiting implementation of his deportation.

Tansingco said Kagoshima was arrested on the strength of a warrant which issued pursuant to a summary deportation order that the BI board of commissioners issued against the Japanese in October 2023.

“In view of the fact that he was already ordered deported for being an undesirable alien, he will be sent back to Japan as soon as we have secured the required clearances for his departure,” Tangsingco said.

He added that Kagoshima’s name was already included in the Immigration blacklist, thus barring him from re-entering the Philippines.

A check of his travel record showed that he is already overstaying as his last arrival in the country was on Nov. 7, 2022.

The BI said that according to Japanese authorities, Kagoshima is subject of a warrant of arrest issued by the court in Fukuoka prefecture where he is charged for theft in violation of Article 235 of the Japanese Penal Code.

Authorities allege that Kagoshima is a member of the “JP Dragon syndicate” that plotted to steal cash cards from their victims by pretending to be police officers.

It was further learned that Kagoshima is an undocumented alien as his passport was already revoked by the Japanese government.