Japanese nabbed for fake VISA attempt at NAIA

A JAPANESE national attempting to leave the country with a counterfeit Special Resident Retiree’s Visa (SRRV) was nabbed by Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents at the Ninoy Aquino Terminal 1.

The Japanese was identified by BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco as Yoshiaki Nakamura, 64. He is now detained in the BI’s Warden Facility pending deportation procedures.

Tansingco said the Japanese was about to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Osaka last November 19 when the primary inspector initially referred Nakamura for secondary inspection for holding a visa that appeared counterfeit.

After validation from the agency’s forensic document’s laboratory, it was revealed that the SRRV visa affixed on his passport was counterfeit.

In response to this incident, Tansingco then issued a stern warning to all foreign nationals emphasizing the gravity of possessing counterfeit documents.

“Such actions violate Philippine immigration laws and warrant serious consequences,” he said. “We remain committed to safeguarding the integrity of our immigration system and will take decisive action against those attempting to deceive or defraud it” he said.