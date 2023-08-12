Japan’s Agri Ministry donates 4k sacks of rice for Mayon evacuees

305 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 4,000 sacks of rice, weighing 30 kilos per sack, from Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture-Forestry and Fisheries are being unloaded on Saturday (August 12) by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Bicol Regional Office for distribution to families affected by the Mayon unrest.

The initial donation is part of the 10,000 sacks of rice that will be donated by Japan under the ASEAN Plus Three Emergency Rice Reserve (APTERR) Tier 3 Program.

A ceremonial turnover will be held on August 17.