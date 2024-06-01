Job fair hosted by CEB, UFG in Tacloban City, 5K jobs offered

Photo shows those behind the job fair, among them (third from right) CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero. (JERRY S. TAN)

Photo shows those behind the job fair, among them (third from right) CEB spokesperson Carmina Romero.

AS a way of celebrating Migrant Workers Day, a job fair was jointly hosted in Tacloban City by Cebu Pacific (CEB), select government agencies and a non-governmental organization (NGO). The event offered over 5,000 job opportunities in Australia, Japan, Malaysia, the Middle East, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

CEB spokesperson and Director for Corporate Communications Carmina Romero said that the Overseas Job Fair 2024 is aimed at addressing the employment needs of Filipinos in various sectors, including healthcare, hospitality, accounting and skilled trades.

During the event, CEB shared its ongoing partnership with the overseas Filipino worker (OFW) group United Filipino Global (UFG), which includes initiatives such as mercy flights, scholarships and information campaigns designed to support overseas workers and their families.

“CEB and UFG are both committed to uplift and support our modern-day heroes, the OFWs. By working together, we can make a bigger impact in the communities we serve,” said Romero.

The initiative builds on the success of last year’s job fair in Cebu, where CEB, UFG and key government agencies joined forces to provide employment opportunities and host a series of informative talks.

For her part, UFG’s chairperson Gemma Sotto said, “We organized this job fair to provide livelihood opportunities for the people of Tacloban and nearby areas. We thank our partners for joining us in our efforts to bring hope to those who aspire for a brighter future through gainful employment.”

The Overseas Job Fair 2024 was organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Region VIII in partnership with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Region VIII, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Region VIII, Public Employment Service Office (PESO) Region VIII, the City of Tacloban, Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Security System (SSS), Robinsons Malls, UFG, and CEB.