Joint AFP-PNP Training for Peace and Development in Cordillera Commences

Camp Aquino, Tarlac City, 12 Nov. 2023 – The joint Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police peace and development training in the Cordillera region opened on November 10, 2023, in a ceremony held at the covered court of the Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR), Camp Bado Dangwa, La Trinidad, Benguet.

The 12-day training, which primarily focuses on the Community Support Program (CSP) and involves a company size of personnel from the AFP and PNP, aims to enhance the capabilities of both uniformed agencies in maintaining peace, security, and development in the Cordillera region.

Col. Virgilio M. Noora, MNSA, PA, the keynote speaker during the opening program, expressed his confidence in the joint training “This joint training signifies our dedication to work hand in hand as we recognize the significant role we both play in maintaining peace and development in the region in support of the Local Government Unit”, he said.

He also added that pooling knowledge, experiences, and expertise can result in better approaches for maintaining peace and security while promoting development in CAR.

Recognizing the dynamic nature of security threats in the region, LTGEN FERNYL G BUCA, PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command, noted that the joint training ensures both the AFP and PNP in the area to remain adaptable and effective, ensuring that they stay ahead of evolving security challenges.

“The joint training strengthens the capabilities of the Community Support Program Teams to ensure a robust response to security challenges in the region,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Philippine National Police Regional Office Cordillera (PROCOR) reaffirmed their full support for the joint training and future joint peace and development operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of the communities in the Cordillera region.

“The joint training recognizes the importance of collaboration in addressing peace and security challenges in the region, and through this joint training, it seeks to strengthen partnerships by fostering a more coordinated approach to responding to peace and development efforts,” said PCOL Elmer E Ragay, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, PROCOR.

The AFP-PNP joint training provides an opportunity to further fulfill their respective mandates to serve, secure, and protect the people in pursuit of the shared mission of maintaining peace and order.