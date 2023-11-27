Joint Task Group Baguio Demonstrates Commitment to Service and Faith

277 SHARES Share Tweet

Camp Allen Baguio City, 27 Nov 2023 – The Joint Task Group (JTG) Baguio, an AFP-PNP Joint Task Group for Peace and Development in the city, recently participated in the 4-day 13th Annual MBSK-BOC (My Brothers and Sisters Keepers—Bless Our Cop) National Conference on November 23–26 at the Supreme Hotel, Baguio City.

The event, attended by more or less 400 individuals from the PNP nationwide, criminology students from various universities in Baguio City, life coaches and pastors from across the country, as well as military and police personnel from Ecuador, provided an avenue for the JTG Baguio to demonstrate and reflect on its unwavering commitment to both community and faith in God.

The theme “Joy in the Journey: Connecting and Collaborating towards Nation Building” solidifies the JTG’s dedication to its mission and core values as a God-centered and service-oriented force while safeguarding the well-being and security of the people of Baguio as well as the Cordillera region.

The JTG Baguio reiterated its commitment to faith and how it acts as a moral compass both in line of duty and one’s personal life. The task group firmly believes that by fostering a God-centered approach, a peaceful environment will be created where communities prosper.

Meanwhile, Senator Allan Peter Cayetano also graced the event, sharing his insights on “TransformNation 2023,” challenged the attendees to be united in bringing about the reformation of society through “transformational leadership” and “purpose-driven governance.”

The MBSK-BOC is a collaboration between the uniformed personnel and the faith-based community, who come together to support and bless the police while upholding the PNP’s core values of MakaDiyos, MakaBayan, MakaTao at Makakalikasan.