Joint Task Group Baguio, Re-affirming Primacy to Respect for Human Rights

Camp Allen Baguio City, 17 Nov. 2023 – The Joint AFP-PNP Task Group Baguio reaffirmed their utmost respect for human rights as they underwent and proactively engaged in a seminar on International Humanitarian Law (IHL); Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Law (CARHRIHL) and Human Rights on November 16, 2023, as part of the AFP-PNP ongoing joint training for peace and development in the Cordillera.

The one-day seminar conducted by the PNP Human Rights Affairs Office (HRO) reiterated the AFP-PNP’s commitment to the protection and respect of human rights as imperative in the pursuit of peace and security in the Cordillera Region.

LTGEN FERNYL G. BUCA, PAF Commander of Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM) AFP, said that respect for human rights is always a priority for the troops in all aspects of security operations because it’s integral to maintaining peace and security as well as development.

“Our mission is to maintain peace and security in the region while maintaining a strong adherence to human rights principles,” the Commander emphasized.

He further stressed the troops’ commitment to selflessly serving and protecting the people, saying they can go above and beyond to ensure that everyone is treated with the dignity and respect that every human being deserves.

“Our soldiers remained professional and respectful, even towards enemies who sought to inflict harm on them and in the communities, which is a manifestation of our strict adherence to International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights, as well as the recognition of the need to treat everyone with dignity, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations,” furthered the NOLCOM Commander.