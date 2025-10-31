Joy rekindled in Christmas centerpiece

Children enjoy a photo treat at the Christmas centerpiece in a mall in partnership with the local government unit of Cauayan during the launching on October 30 at 6:15 in the evening. (VILL GIDEON VISAYA)

CAUAYAN CITY – Thousands of villagers started to enjoy the Christmas centerpiece, which was formally launched with its radiant display of giant holiday decorations at a mall in collaboration with the Cauayan City government on October 30 evening here.

City Mayor Caesar Dy said the display has evoked the Christmas spirit of love, joy and togetherness that families and friends love to enjoy every moment.

“We treasure the collaboration of the private sector with the city as we continue to develop,” he added.

Children, with their parents and others in tow, enjoyed the red and gold ornaments and twinkling lights aside from the giant reindeer, holiday balls, dwarves, snowman, gifts, candy cane, and other decorations.

