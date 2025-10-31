Home>Lifestyle>Joy rekindled in Christmas centerpiece
Lifestyle

Joy rekindled in Christmas centerpiece

Journal Online0
Cauayan City Christmas centerpiece
Children enjoy a photo treat at the Christmas centerpiece in a mall in partnership with the local government unit of Cauayan during the launching on October 30 at 6:15 in the evening. (VILL GIDEON VISAYA)

CAUAYAN CITY – Thousands of villagers started to enjoy the Christmas centerpiece, which was formally launched with its radiant display of giant holiday decorations at a mall in collaboration with the Cauayan City government on October 30 evening here.

City Mayor Caesar Dy said the display has evoked the Christmas spirit of love, joy and togetherness that families and friends love to enjoy every moment.

“We treasure the collaboration of the private sector with the city as we continue to develop,” he added.

Children, with their parents and others in tow, enjoyed the red and gold ornaments and twinkling lights aside from the giant reindeer, holiday balls, dwarves, snowman, gifts, candy cane, and other decorations.

Elegant arches and red ribbons, capped with giant bows, golden baubles, and beautifully wrapped gift boxes. (VILL GIDEON VISAYA)

Journal Online Avatar
Journal Online
A collection of noteworthy information on various topics from the Philippines and the rest of the world.
https://journal.com.ph

Related Articles

Bungay Brothers
Nation

JTF Central captures 2 most wanted and notorious armed lawless group leaders in Central Mindanao

Journal Online
Camp Siongco, Maguindanao - Soldiers from the Joint Task Force Central has captured two of the most notorious armed lawless
Metro

‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ suspended due to BSKE elections

Itchie G. Cabayan
THE "Kalinga sa Maynila" fora being mounted by the Manila city government weekly, sometimes twice a week, had been suspended
Arnold Janssen Foundation Kalinga Center
Lifestyle

Helping and rebuilding lives of the homeless and EJK victims’ families

Journal Online
WAR against poverty and drugs is not over yet as homeless and families of extra judicial killings’ (EJK) victims continue
Manila Undas 2024
(from right) Manila North Cemetery (MNC) Director Yayay Castaneda, Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo make the rounds at the MNC way ahead of 'Undas.' (JERRY S. TAN)
Metro

Oct. 25 for Undas preps in MNC won’t be extended – Mayor Honey

Itchie G. Cabayan
MANILA Mayor Honey Lacuna is reminding the public of the October 25 deadline set by the city government for them