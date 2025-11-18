JURIN of XG makes her solo debut as JURIN ASAYA!

277 SHARES Share Tweet

On November 18, JURIN of Hiphop/R&B-inspired girl group XG released her solo debut single under the name JURIN ASAYA, titled “PS118 (feat. Rapsody)”, along with its music video on YouTube.

“PS118 (feat. Rapsody)” portrays JURIN’s evolution and sense of self as she navigates an infinite universe. The song captures her strength in following her own direction and rhythm without being swayed by outside perspectives. Her piercing rap delivery blends with a beat that echoes the vastness of space, expanding her presence like a galaxy.

Featured on the track is Grammy-winning rapper Rapsody, known for her lyrical realism and rooted in old-school hip-hop. Together, their verses create a dynamic synergy, two distinct voices overlapping like a cosmic nebula, forming a resonant collaboration that transcends generations and borders.

JURIN ASAYA – PS118 (feat. Rapsody) | Official Music Video

This marks XG’s first solo release by a member and their first official featured collaboration. The track preserves the essence of X-POP while diving deeper into a rawer, more grounded hip-hop landscape. It showcases a new side of the group’s creative vision without straying from their core identity. The release hints at fresh possibilities for both XGALX and JURIN ASAYA.

With their debut full-length album THE CORE – 核 set to drop on Friday, January 23, followed by their second world tour XG WORLD TOUR: THE CORE kicking off in February, XG’s momentum shows no sign of slowing. All eyes will be on the group’s continued rise—and on the individual paths each member begins to carve out.

JURIN said:

“I’m truly thrilled to be releasing “PS118” as my first solo debut.

To me, “PS118” is a song about exploring and pioneering my own universe.

Working with Rapsody, we connected over the idea of “cosmic exploration and navigation,” and during the production process, it honestly felt like we were flying through space together. It was just pure fun.

I’d be so happy if you could feel our journey through the words and flows we’ve woven into this track.”

Rapsody stated:

“I was truly blown away by JURIN’s sharp lyricism and performance.

The fact that English isn’t her first language and yet she can express herself like that—nothing but respect. I really felt like, “She’s the real deal.” Sharing the mic with her was an absolute joy.

To all the fans out there, get ready for some real rap, wordplay, and bars.

There’s no fluff, just straight Jedi-level power. Hope you enjoy it to the fullest!”

XG’s very first full-length album, THE CORE – 核, is a bold declaration of the group’s deepest essence.

It strips away trends and ornamentation to focus on the core of music and existence itself.

The album freely moves across genres, connecting different eras and spaces in a journey that transcends time.

Yet, at the heart of all that transformation lies XG’s unwavering identity and distinctive energy.

THE CORE – 核 stands as a statement of XG’s self-defined genre, X-POP.

Built on the belief that “good music holds value on its own,” the album expresses a genuine musical journey that surpasses time, space, and generation.

It captures the most honest reflection of who XG is today, while also marking a powerful new beginning toward infinite possibilities.

XG

XG is a seven-member HIPHOP / R&B girl group consisting of JURIN, CHISA, HINATA, HARVEY, JURIA, MAYA, and COCONA.

The group’s name stands for “Xtraordinary Girls,” and through their genre-defying music and performances, they aim to empower people across different walks of life around the world.

They debuted in March 2022 with their 1st single “Tippy Toes.”

XG made history as the first Japanese act to top Billboard’s “Hot Trending Songs Powered by Twitter” chart and also became the first Japanese girl group to be featured on the cover of Billboard magazine in the US.

Their 2nd mini album AWE, released in November 2024, marked their first appearance on the US Billboard 200 album chart.

From 2024, they embarked on their first world tour, XG 1st WORLD TOUR “The first HOWL”, performing 47 shows across 35 cities in 18 countries and regions, drawing an audience of approximately 400,000.

On May 14, 2025, they held their tour finale at Tokyo Dome, captivating 50,000 fans.

In April 2025, XG was the only Japanese act to perform at the prestigious Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, closing out the Sahara Stage and earning praise from major media outlets both in Japan and abroad.

Their first full album, THE CORE – 核, will be released on January 23, 2026.

Rapsody

Rapsody is a rapper from Snow Hill, North Carolina, USA.

Known for her refined lyricism and socially conscious messages, she gained attention after featuring on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

She has received multiple Grammy nominations for albums like Laila’s Wisdom and Eve, and in 2024, won her first Grammy for the track “3:AM” from her fourth album Please Don’t Cry.

The album, featuring artists such as Erykah Badu and Lil Wayne, marked her most personal and introspective work to date.

Winner of the BET Hip-Hop Award for “Lyricist of the Year,” Rapsody has been hailed by Dr. Dre as his “favorite female MC,” and continues to be celebrated as one of the most respected lyricists in contemporary hip-hop.

