Kalibo International Airport Resettlement Project Underway

(from left) DOTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista, and Aklan Governor Jose Enrique Miraflores during the groundbreaking ceremony of the KIA Resettlement Project. (JERRY S. TAN)

A significant milestone was marked today as the groundbreaking ceremony for the Kalibo International Airport (KIA) Resettlement Project was initiated by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), in partnership with the Local Government Units (LGUs) of the Province of Aklan and the Municipality of Kalibo.

CAAP spokesman Eric Apolonio said the pioneering initiative aims to address the housing needs of the families affected by the development of KIA, adding: “As these airport initiatives take flight, CAAP, under the leadership of the DOTr, remains dedicated to its mission of making aviation efficient, safe, and reliable for the Filipino people. CAAP looks forward to the successful completion of both projects, which will undoubtedly elevate the quality of life for the residents of Aklan and Iloilo.”

Under the visionary leadership of DOTr Secretary Jaime J. Bautista, the project encompasses the essential land development and construction of housing units for the displaced families. A total of 180 modern housing units will be built on fully developed lots within the timeline of 450 days, emphasizing the commitment of the involved government units to provide prompt assistance and support to those affected.

Apolonio said the KIA Resettlement Project brings together a collaborative effort from various government agencies. In attendance during the groundbreaking ceremony were officials and representatives from the DOTr, CAAP, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), National Housing Authority (NHA), and Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). The local government units of Aklan and Kalibo were also actively involved in the planning and implementation of this critical initiative.

In addition to the KIA project, another noteworthy environmental effort was undertaken by Region VI. Earlier in the day, Iloilo Province Gov. Arthur Defensor, Jr., led the inauguration of the Iloilo Airport Gateway Greening Project. This environmentally conscious project involves the planting of flowering trees along the 19-kilometer highway stretching from the Iloilo Airport in Cabatuan area to the Benigno Aquino Avenue or Diversion road in Iloilo City.

A collaborative effort between the Iloilo City LGU, DPWH, CAAP, LGUs of Cabatuan, Sta. Barbara, and Pavia, as well as private organizations, the project aims to enhance the scenic beauty of the area while promoting a greener and more sustainable environment. Both of these projects signify the unwavering commitment of the government and its partners to progress and social responsibility.