‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ resumes to help residents

Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman hands over to an elderly person with disability a bag of rice that she could take home to her family, at the resumption of the 'Kalinga sa Maynila' in Tondo. (JERRY S. TAN)

Mayor Honey Lacuna, Vice Mayor Yul Servo and barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman hands over to an elderly person with disability a bag of rice that she could take home to her family, at the resumption of the 'Kalinga sa Maynila' in Tondo. (JERRY S. TAN)

194 SHARES Share Tweet

THE ‘Kalinga Sa Maynila‘ is back.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna yesterday led the resumption of the service-oriented “Kalinga sa Maynila” fora held on Zaragoza Street in front of the Rosauro Almario Elementary School in the first district of Tondo, accompanied by Manila Health Department Dr. Poks Pangan, Vice Mayor Yul Servo, barangay chair Evelyn de Guzman and chief of staff Joshue Santiago, among others.

The said event covered Barangays 17, 19, 28 and 30 and included the usual ‘ugnayan where the residents are able to ask anything under the sun and the lady mayor addresses all questions herself.

Also offered in the said occasion were a job fair, a service fair, free medical consultation and free basic medicines.

The “Kalinga” is being mounted by the Manila city government in barangays for the purpose of bringing the basic, essential services of the Manila City Hall directly to the people.

Highlighting each ‘Kalinga’ is an open forum where the residents are able to air their concerns and bring them straight to the mayor’s attention or the heads of the departments, bureaus and offices concerned, since the mayor also brings them with her.

“Ang ugnayan ay ating isinasagawa sa ating mga nasasakupan kung saan maaring magbigay o maglabas ng suhestiyon, galit, saloobin at mga tanong,” the mayor said.

Residents may also approach the help desks put up within the vicinity of the ‘Kalinga’ for their personal needs.

It will be recalled that the said program was suspended due to the holding of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), during which period certain activities like the barangay fora are prohibited.

The ‘Kalinga’ was temporarily halted beginning September 15, in view of the October 30 BSKE.