‘Kalinga sa Maynila’ suspended due to BSKE elections

THE “Kalinga sa Maynila” fora being mounted by the Manila city government weekly, sometimes twice a week, had been suspended and will resume in November.

This was announced by Mayor Honey Lacuna, who said that the suspension of the ‘Kalinga’ is due to the slated Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections which prohibits the holding of certain activities under which the said forum falls.

According to Lacuna, the ‘Kalinga’ was temporarily halted beginning September 15 until such time that the BSKE elections are over.

Since the said polls are slated on October 30, the city-organized fora which are held in barangays will resume in November.

“Pasensiya na po, ibabalik natin ang ‘Kalinga sa Maynila‘ pagdating ng Nobyembre kapag tapos na ang eleksyon. Mami-miss din po namin ang aming paghahatid ng serbisyong diretso sa tao,” the mayor said.

The said ‘Kalinga’ is being held in barangays wherein the basic, essential services of the Manila City Hall are being brought directly to the people.

It is highlighted by an open forum where the residents are able to air their concerns and bring them straight to the mayor’s attention.

“Ang ugnayan ay ating isinasagawa sa ating mga nasasakupan kung saan maaring magbigay ng suhestiyon, saloobin, mga tanong, galit,” the mayor said.

She added that the residents may also approach the help desks put up within the vicinity of the ‘Kalinga’ for their personal needs.