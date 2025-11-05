Kanyon Car Rental Drives Partnership As Official Automotive Partner Of BRAVE 100

332 SHARES Share Tweet

Manama, Bahrain: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, proudly announces Kanyon Car Rental as the Official Automotive Partner for its monumental BRAVE 100 event, taking place at Khalifa Sports City in Isa Town, Bahrain, on Friday, November 7.

As part of this partnership, Kanyon will provide automotive support for BRAVE CF’s VIP guests and international dignitaries, ensuring a world-class experience befitting the promotion’s grandest milestone to date.

Mohammed Shahid, President of BRAVE Combat Federation, stated:

“Partnering with Kanyon Car Rental for BRAVE 100 is a perfect fit for an event of this scale. Their dedication to quality and precision reflects our own vision for excellence. With Kanyon ensuring smooth and reliable transport for our VIPs and international guests, everyone attending the event on Friday can expect a truly seamless and world-class experience.”

BRAVE 100 is poised to mark a defining chapter in the organization’s storied legacy, highlighted by a triple-header of World Championship bouts. Headlining the historic card, Serbia’s Borislav Nikolić will defend his BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Title against Bahrain’s hometown hero Hamza Kooheji.

Adding further excitement, Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev squares off with Gerard “The Animal” Burns for the inaugural BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship. On the other hand, Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine aims to cement his place in history by becoming BRAVE CFs first-ever three-division World Champion as he battles Alex “Da Killa King” Lohoré for the Interim Super Welterweight World Title.

With Kanyon’s premium fleet ensuring luxury and comfort for BRAVE CF’s global guests, and a stacked card of world-class talent, BRAVE 100 promises to be a celebration of sport, innovation, and unity — all taking place in the heart of Bahrain.

ABOUT BRAVE COMBAT FEDERATION

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.

ABOUT KANYON CAR RENTAL

Kanyon Car Rental is a leading provider of premium vehicle rental services, offering a wide range of modern and well-maintained vehicles designed to meet the diverse needs of clients across Bahrain. Committed to delivering convenience, comfort, and reliability, Kanyon Car Rental serves both corporate and individual customers with tailored mobility solutions. With a focus on exceptional service and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the automotive rental industry.