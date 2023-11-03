Karen Davila named UN Women National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines

305 SHARES Share Tweet

New York. Award-winning journalist and advocate Karen Davila is UN Women’s new National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines. The announcement was made during a recent visit of Ms. Davila to UN Women Executive Director, Sima Bahous, at the agency’s headquarters in New York.

Ms. Davila, a broadcast journalist, television news anchor, radio presenter, and longstanding advocate for women’s and children’s rights, will work to inspire change, and draw attention to the role of women in development and nation building, promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment.

She said: “It is an honour to be UN Women’s first National Goodwill Ambassador for the Philippines. I will be working with many others who speak out in support of UN Women to help bring about positive change in mindsets, behaviours, and hopefully, in the everyday lives of women and girls.”

Welcoming Ms. Davila’s appointment, Alia El-Yassir, UN Women Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific said: “The Philippines has the right legal frameworks in place to promote women’s empowerment and Karen’s advocacy efforts are critical in changing the mindsets that hold back their implementation so that these frameworks continue to advance the rights of women and girls.”

Karen Davila has been an active advocate for UN Women in the Philippines since 2020. She spearheaded the “Agapay Nanay” initiative, delivering crucial support to nearly 5,000 beneficiaries during Typhoon Ulysses. With a hands-on approach, she mobilized aid for typhoon-affected women in Rizal and Navotas on Luzon Island. She has been an important voice at UN Women events, moderating International Women’s Day celebrations and the Philippine Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs) Awards. She was also a key figure in the UN Women Asia-Pacific campaign #WhenWomenLead, promoting women’s leadership in business and corporate settings as well as emphasizing the critical role women play in peacebuilding.

“Gender equality is at the heart of sustainable development, and it needs to be at the centre of everything the UN and its partners do in the Philippines,” said Gustavo González, United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Philippines. “I cannot think of anyone better placed than Karen to help us drive women’s empowerment forward decisively!”

As a new National Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women, Ms. Davila joins a select group of celebrated personalities in the fields of entertainment, sports and activism, including award-winning actors Anne Hathaway and Nicole Kidman, world-renowned soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva and model and activist Cindy Sirinya Bishop, amongst others.

Goodwill Ambassadors bolster the United Nations’ reach and awareness through enhanced visibility, strategic alignment with national objectives, expansive outreach beyond traditional circles, accessible communication on gender equality, and authentic advocacy based on lived experiences.