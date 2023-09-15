Kartrider: Drift season four gets spooky with ‘Hallo-Drift’

222 SHARES Share Tweet

Nexon and Nitro Studios, the publisher and developer, respectively, behind cross-platform kart-racing video game KartRider: Drift, are thrilled to announce the launch of Season 4. Racers can get in the Halloween spirit with spooktacular tracks, characters, a new game mode, and quality-of-life improvements in KartRider: Drift Season 4: Hallo-Drift.

Season 4: Hallo-Drift is a wonderfully frightening season that unleashes ghostly new locations. With autumn fast approaching, fans of KartRider: Drift can welcome in the spooky season by racing along four graveyard-themed tracks: Specter Pass, Dark Castle, Wayward Turnabout and Cemetery Circuit.

In addition, players can also enjoy the new World Kart Championship: Shanghai Circuit speed battle track.

Nexon also is excited to announce the introduction of two new Racer characters: Draky and Spirit Kid. Draky is a racer with a heart as distant as the moon and has lived for countless years, while Spirit Kid is a shy but playful little ghost who loves to surprise others while keeping her face concealed. These adorable characters can be obtained as Racing Pass rewards.

Players can also get involved with Crossover Mode – a new game mode that serves as a mash-up of the core Speed and Item Modes. Item boxes will spawn on tracks as usual, with the option to drive over them to collect weapons and items from Item Mode. The Boost Gauge will be there to help players race ahead of the competition – just like in Speed Mode.

This update introduces several quality-of-life improvements. The matching process has been improved, with an increased AI match difficulty for a faster and more convenient racing experience. Tutorials for Matchmaking and Matchmaking Options have also been added to assist players.

Additionally, Nexon removed the restrictions on license levels, allowing new players to jump right into the action. Speed Mode has also been improved, including the removal of the drift gauge decrease upon collisions.

As summer draws to a close, players can get excited for Halloween with KartRider: Drift Season 4: Hallo-Drift.

Season 4 of KartRider: Drift is available to download and play for free on all major gaming platforms, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, PC (Nexon Launcher), iOS and Android mobile devices.

