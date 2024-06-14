KartRider Rush+ takes a medieval turn in season 26 “Camelot” update

305 SHARES Share Tweet

KartRider Rush+ fans are in for a royal treat with enchanting new karts and tracks

SEOUL – Nexon’s frenetic mobile racing game KartRider Rush+ invites players to floor it around epic castles in the majestic Season 26 update, “Camelot.” Racers can kick it into high gear on the brand-new Knights’ Camp (Camelot) track now, with Pendragon Castle (Camelot) and Cascading Waterfalls (Mine) tracks coming later this season. Additionally, players can turn heads while zooming around in eye-catching highlight karts Inferno Ranger and Astral Ranger.

In KartRider Rush+, players strap into high-speed go-karts and race around an array of thrilling tracks. New and experienced racers can always find something to enjoy in KartRider Rush+, with a variety of engaging game modes and charming bunch of characters regularly added to the game. Featuring vibrant graphics and easy-to-pick-up gameplay, the adrenaline-pumping mobile game offers tons of fun and excitement on the go.

Players who enter the race will experience:

Super Item Race – Available in Ranked Mode, some basic items are converted into Super Items, granting even more powerful abilities.

– Available in Ranked Mode, some basic items are converted into Super Items, granting even more powerful abilities. Gentry’s Gala Event – Running until Sunday, July 7, racers can earn items such as Heartbeat Balloons and the Nobleman and Noblewoman Outfits by completing quests for Mask Shards.

– Running until Sunday, July 7, racers can earn items such as Heartbeat Balloons and the Nobleman and Noblewoman Outfits by completing quests for Mask Shards. Owl’s Letters Rewards – Players can obtain and use Owl’s Letters to earn awesome rewards including Messenger Owl pets, Milk and more until Thursday, July 25.

– Players can obtain and use Owl’s Letters to earn awesome rewards including Messenger Owl pets, Milk and more until Thursday, July 25. Wizard War Master Event – Stamps and K-Coins can be acquired with players’ first daily victory in Ranked Mode in this event running until Thursday, Aug. 1. Accumulated stamps will earn players enticing rewards such as K-Coins, Acceleration Crests and Wizard War Master.

– Stamps and K-Coins can be acquired with players’ first daily victory in Ranked Mode in this event running until Thursday, Aug. 1. Accumulated stamps will earn players enticing rewards such as K-Coins, Acceleration Crests and Wizard War Master. Marathon Knight (Perm) Kart – By completing various missions, players can collect Nitro Shards to unlock the epic Marathon Knight (Perm) kart.

– By completing various missions, players can collect Nitro Shards to unlock the epic Marathon Knight (Perm) kart. Quality-of-Life Update – Players can now open up to 100 parts as an improvement to the Part Production system.

Players around the world can download KartRider Rush+ for free on Android and iOS. More information on the KartRider Rush+ Season 26 “Camelot” update is available below:

KartRider Rush+ Season 26 “Camelot” Trailer: [LINK]

[LINK] Official KartRider Rush+ Website: [LINK]

[LINK] Official KartRider Rush+ Community: [LINK]

Further details and art assets can be found in the NEXON Global Pressroom.

About NEXON Co. Ltd.

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 45 live games in more than 190 countries on PC, console, and mobile. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.