KartRider Rush+ unleashes a fiery roar with Season 22 update “Dragon Festival”

Players can fire up their engines and blaze a trail in their opponents’ wake in this new fire-breathing season

SEOUL – Oct. 26, 2023 – Nexon’s high-octane racing game KartRider Rush+ beckons players to light up the night sky with fireworks in the sizzling Season 22 update, “Dragon Festival.” Players can take the wheel with newest dragon racers Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris on heart-pounding circuits, including “Dragon Sanctuary (China), “Endless Road (China),” and “Rhythm of the Seas (China),” and gear up for lightning-fast fun in the latest karts, “Dragonia” and “Rainbow Phoenix.”

In KartRider Rush+, players find themselves behind the wheel of unique, turbo-charged go-karts and race through a variety of imaginative tracks filled with thrilling twists and turns. For the rookie or seasoned racing pro, KartRider Rush+ offers a pit stop for every player with an array of game modes and a delightful cast of characters to keep drivers in the fast lane. The frenetic game’s vibrant graphics and easy-to-pick-up gameplay deliver endless fun and excitement to the mobile racing scene.

Players who join the race will experience:

Thrilling “Dragon Festival” Themed Additions – Racers can get ready for the ultimate victory lap with new karts “Dragonia” and “Rainbow Phoenix,” race through vibrant streets on “Dragon Sanctuary (China), “Endless Road (China),” and “Rhythm of the Seas (China),” and join forces with legendary dragon racers Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris.

– Racers can get ready for the ultimate victory lap with new karts “Dragonia” and “Rainbow Phoenix,” race through vibrant streets on “Dragon Sanctuary (China), “Endless Road (China),” and “Rhythm of the Seas (China),” and join forces with legendary dragon racers Fairy Chen and Princess Solaris. Powerful Legendary Karts – The Season 22 legendary karts “Onyx Beetle Dasher” and “Adamant Beetle Dasher” dominate the track with fiery force. Players can purchase the karts in the Beetle Center and choose their favorite of two designs for an unrivaled edge.

– The Season 22 legendary karts “Onyx Beetle Dasher” and “Adamant Beetle Dasher” dominate the track with fiery force. Players can purchase the karts in the Beetle Center and choose their favorite of two designs for an unrivaled edge. Tuning kart “Abili-Tune” – Racers can play Sim Mode to earn the Tuning kart “Abili-Tune” and Tuning Coins. The coins can be used to upgrade Drift Power, Nitro Duration, and various other attributes of the Tuning kart. Additionally, Sim Mode is now revamped into a permanent feature.

– Racers can play Sim Mode to earn the Tuning kart “Abili-Tune” and Tuning Coins. The coins can be used to upgrade Drift Power, Nitro Duration, and various other attributes of the Tuning kart. Additionally, Sim Mode is now revamped into a permanent feature. Celebratory Rewards – In celebration of the 22nd season, Nexon is giving out rewards such as “Green Onion Back” and “Peking Duck Balloon” until Sunday, Nov. 5 to players who log in and play KartRider Rush+ ranked races. Additionally, players can also obtain a “Restaurant Coupon” upon joining any multiplayer race until Sunday, Nov. 26, which can be exchanged for a “Master Chef Handheld,” “Dim Sum Headband” and more.

More information on KartRider Rush+’s “Dragon Festival” season is on the official website.

